Dave went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, May 29, 2020; two weeks after a surgery at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming with his loving wife of 50 years and their two children surrounding him.
He was born Friday, November 17, 1944 in Ishpeming, Michigan to the Rev. U. Thomas and Helen (Tamminen) Kuusisto. Dave graduated from Virginia High School in Minnesota in 1962; obtained his teaching degree from Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota; was drafted but decided to enter the United States Air Force (USAF) and completed his Master’s Studies at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Dave’s father and uncle (Reverend Thomas Kuusisto and Reverend Wayne Kuusisto) officiated his marriage to Katherine Vivian “Kathe” Sewall on October 4, 1969 in Hinckley, Minnesota.
Following Dave’s service to the USAF (Lab Tech who later taught Chemistry there at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas), he returned to teaching in schools such as Waconia, Minnesota and L’Anse & Ontonagon, Michigan He taught 2nd grade at East Elementary in Douglas, Wyoming for many years.
He and Kathe returned to Minnesota in 1990, allowing them to be close enough to care for their parents in both Minnesota and Michigan’s U.P. They lived in Edina and Hinckley, Minnesota most of that time and returned to Douglas in October, 2018.
Dave was very proud of his Finnish heritage and loved taking saunas, snowmobiling, 4-Wheeling, skiing, his ‘57 Chevy, Deer Camp with his dad & friends, and fishing off his boat on Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Bay. He was an avid car and music enthusiast, enjoyed sports of all kinds (especially watching the Broncos, Vikings and Twins), and he loved going for drives. Most of all, his love was for his wife, children, grandchildren, their dogs and his many amazing family members and dear friends.
Dave is survived by his wife, Katherine Kuusisto of Douglas; children, Karrie (and husband Doug) Dunkin of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and Thomas Kuusisto of Aurora, Colorado; and grandchildren, Riley, Ella, and Jake Dunkin.
He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Thomas Kuusisto; mother, Helen Kuusisto; son, Andrew William Kuusisto; and two infant brothers, Donald and Charles.
o
A memorial service will be held for David John “Dave” Kuusisto, 75, at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Military honors will be accorded by F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard and Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com or 120 S. 5th St. #502, Douglas, Wyoming 82633
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.