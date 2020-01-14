David Lawrence Stickney, 81, passed away Saturday morning 11 January 2020 at his home in Embarrass surrounded by his family.
Dave was born 12 May 1938 in Virginia MN to Lawrence V and Florence I (Nelson) Stickney, the 2nd of 3 sons. After high school Dave worked as a roofer until he was hired by the new mining company Inland Steel, now Arcelor-Mittal. He retired from mining in 2003.
He was married 17 May 1975 to Judith (Judy) K Gehlsen in Virginia MN, who survives him. They are the proud parents and grandparents of Rick (Melanie Bird), Josh and Joe; Kate (Bryan Hendrickson), Mike, Alyssa and Abby; Dave Jr; and Sara (Wes Bruemmer), Nathan, Logan, Brennan, Genevieve and Tristan. Also surviving him are his brother Jerry, brothers and sister-in-law Jane Haight, Jerry (Christine) and Jack Gehlsen; nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceeded in death by his parents, brother Charles, niece Jennifer; in -laws Richard and Lorraine Gehlsen; brothers-in-law Jay Gehlsen and Robert Haight; sisters-in-law Barbara Stickney and Kathleen Knudsen-Gehlsen.
Dave enjoyed the Range life, especially country living, hunting and fishing. He was a volunteer with Cub and Boy Scouts for his sons, and a great supporter of his daughters. He always had a helping hand and a ready smile for everyone. He instilled in his children the foundation of being responsible, productive, hard-working, compassionate people, and taught them the fine art of Smear and Cribbage.
Dave was that rare person who never had a negative thing to say about anyone. He was a great listener, a good friend, uncle, brother, son, and the Best Husband, Father and Papa. As of the end of December Dave had celebrated 47 years of sobriety. Bidder goes out, Dave!
Visitation will begin on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Range Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and continue one hour prior to the 1:00 pm service on Friday, January 17, 2020. Deacon Dan Schultz will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit, www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
