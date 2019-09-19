David Marshall Glowaski

David Marshall Glowaski, 73, of Leiding Township, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

o

A visitation and wake will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the next day on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Orr, MN. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception and lunch in honor of David will be held immediately following the service at the American Legion Hall in Orr, MN. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries