David Robert Bakk passed away on Friday, August 23rd 2019. David was born on August 8, 1949 in Oak Park, Illinois to Ralph and Junneth (Ojard) Bakk. David grew up in Lombard, Illinois until 1965 when his family relocated to the Bakk family homestead in Cook, Minnesota. He attended First Baptist Church and was a 1967 graduate of Cook High School. He attended the Duluth Area Institute of Technology graduating with a degree in Architectural Drafting. He served in the United States Marines 1970-1972 and was very proud of his military service, as was his family. David moved to Minneapolis and was employed by the Architecture Firm Ellerbe Becket as a design modeler. He later started his own business, Ameliorate; designing and producing custom millwork, including commercial and residential furniture and cabinets. While living in Mpls he also was active in the Big Brother Organization and had a significant impact mentoring his Little Brother. David spent his summers commercial fishing Sockeye Salmon in Bristol Bay in Egegik, Alaska. He worked hard along with his special crew members and loved being captain of his fishing boat the “Grateful”. He always brought home fresh salmon for his Mom to prepare feasts for family and friends. After selling his business he relocated to Seattle and was a Top Salesman for Stiles Machinery and traveled stateside and abroad. Upon his retirement he settled back in Cook at the family homestead prior to his Mom’s passing. He is survived by sisters, Elizabeth Halik of Mt. Iron and Julie (Lee) Marconett of Virginia and a brother Brian (Jeri) Bakk of Minneapolis. Nephews and Niece, Bruce, Dale and Michael Halik, Caleb (Kristy) Marconett, Tricia (Matthew) Scott, Dylan, Taylor and Connor Bakk. Great nephews and nieces, Ashley Halik, Ryan Marconett, Brogan, Brady, Marlie and Macie Scott, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph (2001) and Junneth (2009) Bakk, whom he loved very dearly.
A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with Service with Military Honors to commence at approximately 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
