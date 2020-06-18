David Ross Johnson of Casper, Wyoming died June 7, 2020. He was born May 22, 1937, in Virginia to Henry and Marie (Hedican) Johnson.
He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1955 and from Michigan College Mining, Houghton, Michigan, in 1959. He worked for Reserve Mining, then moved to Caspter, Wyoming.
Surviving are his daughter Ann, son Ross and his sister Margaret Lampella of Hoyt Lakes.
He is preceded in death by his wife Helen, brother Robert and his parents.
