David W. Dolinsky, 59, of Virginia passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home of natural causes.
He was born on March 30, 1961 in Minneapolis to David Dolinsky and Marsha A. Maki. David graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Class of 1980, where he lettered in football. He continued his education at St. Cloud Vo-Tech, graduating with honors earning a degree in Advertising Lay-Out.
David loved the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins, and especially NASCAR. His other interests included spending time with family, building ships, fishing, camping and music.
Throughout his life he worked at Iver Johnson Lumber Company, L & M Supply, where he was the head of the paint department, Virginia Plastics and OSI Environmental Services.
David is survived by his mother, Marsha A. Maki; father David L. (Karen) Dolinsky; sister, Karen (Brent) Lackner, nieces, Lilli and McKenna Lackner; sister-in-law Rhonda Tupa; nephew Mathew Gaige; aunts Mary Lou Dolinsky and Jenna Baxley; cousins Pam Lofquist, Patti (John) Burnett, Perry (Elizabeth) Lofquist and Paul (Barb) Lofquist.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Dolinsky; step-father Ernest Maki; uncle and aunt Duane and Beverlee Lofquist; and grandparents Harold and MayBelle Ranta and William B. and Lillian Dolinsky.
David will always be remembered for his affable personality and quirky humor.
o
Private family services will be held at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Chaplain Daniel Triestman officiating.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.