Dawn Annette (Wandrus) Price of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was born December 6, 1949 to Donald Steve and Vivian Claire (Esler) Wandrus. Dawn passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in Berryville, Arkansas, at the age of 69.
Dawn was a strong, free-spirited and fiercely independent woman. She had a fun quirky sense of humor that always lit up a room. She was a fine artist and musician who loved folk and blues. She was passionate about gardening and reading. Dawn was a lifelong researcher and student of human nature and sociology. She was an advocate for the environment and for a kinder more compassionate world.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie Myhre Rush and husband David of Eureka Springs; two sons David Maki and wife Adrienne of Virginia, Minnesota, John Myhre and wife Teresa of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; two sisters Kitty Daniels and husband Don of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Peggy Wilson of Silver Bay, Minnesota; two brothers Alan Langford and wife Gina of Sherman, Texas, Steve Wandrus of Florence, Oregon; three grandchildren Logan and Lauren Myhre, Andrew Wooster; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and other friends.
Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Linda Wandrus, Wendy Knutson, brother Daniel Wandrus.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy 62 E., Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. ©Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2019.
