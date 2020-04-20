Remembering Dawn
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Dawn Lynn Kilde passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 64. She fought a long fight with too many cancers and a too frail body but stayed strong, positive and kept her beautiful sense of humor throughout. Dawn was born on July 17, 1955 to Alice and Wilfred (Bill) Kilde. She was a free spirit and loved to travel, enjoyed meeting people, and had many adventures.
Dawn always had a twinkle in her eye and a humorous story to share. She loved her gypsy lifestyle and worked as an upholsterer, finisher of mansions, flea marketing and any other job she chose to do.
Dawn loved the outdoors including camping, fishing and gardening. Her love of her life was her dog, Ella and her family. She is survived by her sister, Sheila Krogstad (David Brletich), nephew Christopher (Trisha) Krogstad, Allison Krogstad (Benjamin Pawlik), extended nephews Christopher Brletich (Amanda Huismann), Kyle (Margarita) Johnson, great nephews Oswin and Henning Pawlik, great nieces Clarissa and Kyra Krogstad and Marina Brletich, and many loving aunts and cousins. Special mention to Patricia (Butch) Warren as her lifelong friend and Linda Scheuring who she considered her second mom.
Dawn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alice and Bill Kilde.
She was cremated and services will be pending in Blackduck, MN with her burial with her mother and father.
