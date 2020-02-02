Dean Edward Miller, 70, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora after a courageous fight with liver disease. Dean was born December 1, 1949 in Big Fork Minnesota to Tony and Vilda (Button) Miller.
Dean enjoyed traveling and spending time with his husband and best friend of 34 years. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion in Aurora. He served in the Army as a Green Beret. Dean worked for Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union as CEO for 28 years before retiring. He was very active in the local and state credit union movement. Dean loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by many.
Dean is survived by his husband David Akins-Miller; his three adopted children Samuel Miller, Franklin Miller, Samantha Miller-Scott; brother, Tony (Joy) Miller; sisters: Shirley (Don) Kleppe and Hazel (Rico) Maki; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Vilda (Button) Miller; brothers: Russell Miller, Donald Miller and Gerald Miller; and a sister, Maxine Maki.
o
A visitation time will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein Shatava Funeral home in Aurora with a eulogy by his husband and military honors accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard immediately following visitation. Food and celebration of life will be at American Legion in Aurora following the services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.