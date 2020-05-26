Dean Jay Lyson, 68, of Biwabik passed away on Sunday, May 24th 2020 at the Solvay House in Duluth MN.
He was born to Melvin and Myrna (Ziesemer) Lyson on July 6, 1951 in Parkers Prairie, MN. The family moved to the Iron Range in the early 1960’s when Melvin accepted a job at LTV. He was a 1969 graduate of Biwabik High School. After graduating from Hibbing Community College, he started working at Minntac in 1972 and remained there until his retirement in 2003.
He enjoyed his cars and really had a soft spot for animals. He took care of many stray animals over the years. He never went looking for them, they just found their way to his doorstep. He loved to travel in the early part of his retirement.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jon in 2009.
He is survived by his nephew, Jeremy (Kirsten) Lyson of Rosemount and their 3 Kids: Jeffrey, Jonathan, and Annalee; his sister-in-law, Lori Lyson; as well as friends and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik. Social distancing of six feet will be required per the CDC guidelines. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
