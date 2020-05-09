Dean V. Anderson, 79, of Gilbert, MN passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020.
Dean was born in Cottonwood, MN and grew up in Thief River Falls. After graduating from Goodrich High School, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.
Dean is survived by brother Lowell (Joan) and step-daughter Janice (Dave) Swanson, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joyce, step-daughters, Jolene and Debra and step-granddaughter, Carrie.
o
A memorial service will be at a later date when we can gather safely. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.