Dean V. Anderson, 79, of Gilbert, MN passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020.

Dean was born in Cottonwood, MN and grew up in Thief River Falls. After graduating from Goodrich High School, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

Dean is survived by brother Lowell (Joan) and step-daughter Janice (Dave) Swanson, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joyce, step-daughters, Jolene and Debra and step-granddaughter, Carrie.

A memorial service will be at a later date when we can gather safely. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

