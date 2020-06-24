Deane Anthony Morrow, 49, of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Deane was born May 28, 1971 in Hibbing to Allen and Roberta (Sjoblom) Morrow. He graduated from Cherry High School in 1990. Following high school he worked for Sabins Blacktop Service before going on to start his first business, Range Blacktop. He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Kay Fischer, on March 24, 1999 in Las Vegas. In 2001, they started Morrow Trucking.
Deane was a jack of all trades. He built his and Lisa’s dream home from the ground up and enjoyed many hobbies including; hunting, making maple syrup at the sugar shack, and listening to old country music with his family and friends at the shack. His most recent passion was rebuilding his Cushmans and Range Runners and hitting the trailers with friends. He loved spending time and mentoring with his special buddy Lloyd. At the end of the day he liked to unwind and relax in a nice hot Sauna. Deane will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa; mother, Roberta Morrow; siblings, Duwayne (Betty) Morrow, Darvin (Karen) Morrow, Carlene Hosar, Sharla Morrow, Ken (Theresa) Morrow, Reuben Morrow, Robert (Mary) Morrow, Christina (Greg) Renner, Malynda (Eric) Zuleger; Jeff (Tracy) Fischer, and Lora (Tony) Lastovich; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.
Deane was preceded in death by his son, Andrew; father, Allen; sister, Lynae; and brother, Charlie.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the family farm in Zim (2573 Dickman Road) at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, perennial plants are preferred.
