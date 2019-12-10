DeAnn R. Simonson, age 54 of North St. PaulFormerly of Eveleth, MN, passed away suddenly on December 7, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Dale & Linda. Survived by loving life partner, Carl; sister, Denise of Pepperell, MA; brother, Darin of Nashua, NH; uncle and aunt, Daniel & Sonja of Eveleth, MN; nephews, Patrick, Erik, Tyler, & A.J.; nieces, Erica, Ellen, & Stephanie; brother in law, Eric (Lori) Swanson & Curt (Michelle) Swanson; also many friends.
DeAnn loved her dogs, camping, gardening, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Visitation Saturday (December 14, 2019) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation.Sandberg Family Funeral Home651-777-2600sandbergfuneralhome.com.
