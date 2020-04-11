Debbie A. Pekkarinen, 64, of Makinen, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Debbie Alena Pekkarinen was born June 5, 1955 in Virginia to John and Helen (Suomi) Lamprecht. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1973. Following high school, she attended Duluth Business University, obtaining her medical secretary degree. On June 22, 1973, she was united in marriage to Ron Pekkarinen. The couple made their home on the northside of Virginia. Debbie worked at East Range Clinic and Essentia Health, retiring in March of 2019 after 41 years.
Debbie enjoyed quilting, sewing, rug hooking, and making jam; among other things.
Debbie was generous, energetic and loving. She loved to be a part of the community lending a hand where she could.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s in Duluth for the excellent care Debbie received.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Cory (Melissa) Pekkarinen and Alena (Kevin) Hull; grandson, Eli Pekkarinen; brother, John Lamprecht; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joandell; sisters-in-law, Judy and Linda; and brother-in-law, Bill.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
