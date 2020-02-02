Deborah A. Jackson, 64, of Eveleth died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 8, 1955 in Manistique, Michigan to Myron T. and Laura L. (Jessick) Johnston. Deborah was united in marriage to Joseph P. Jackson on October 20, 1973 in Manistique. She worked as a dental assistant for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Virginia. Deborah enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time in her yard attending her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Christopher (Jodie) and granddaughter, Adele; her father, Myron; sisters, Lynn (Paul) Demers, Patricia (Larry) Switaj and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Johnston.
o
Private family services will be held at a later date in Manistique, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.