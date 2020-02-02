Deborah A. Jackson, 64, of Eveleth died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 8, 1955 in Manistique, Michigan to Myron T. and Laura L. (Jessick) Johnston. Deborah was united in marriage to Joseph P. Jackson on October 20, 1973 in Manistique. She worked as a dental assistant for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Virginia. Deborah enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time in her yard attending her flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Christopher (Jodie) and granddaughter, Adele; her father, Myron; sisters, Lynn (Paul) Demers, Patricia (Larry) Switaj and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Johnston.

Private family services will be held at a later date in Manistique, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

