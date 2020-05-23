Debra Denise Kovatovich, 69, of Biwabik died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minnesota.
Debra Bertram was born August 15, 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota to Herman and Joan (Crandall) Bertram and was a 1967 graduate of Biwabik High School. On August 15, 1970 she married Robert “Chipper” Kovatovich.
Deb worked as a waitress and cook at the Salz n Walz Restaurant and at the Giants Ridge Restaurant in Biwabik for many years. Deb was an avid gardener and will be deeply missed by her family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Chipper”; daughter, Christine; grandson, Damion; granddaughter, Katy; brother, Blake Bertram; sister, Becky Sailer; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Joan; and a brother in infancy.
o
Private family graveside service for Deb will be held in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minnesota. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.