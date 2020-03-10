Debra Jane (Elsner) Applebee

Debra Jane (Elsner) Applebee passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, in St. James, Minn.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1955, to Robert (Bob) and Betty Elsner of Parkville, Minn.

Debbie was of deep faith in the Lord. She enjoyed the outdoors, walking, fishing, gardening and horseback riding. She liked helping people. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved her grandchildren and they loved her.

She married David Archibald of Virginia, Minn., and they had two children.

She is survived by her husband, Ernie Applebee of St. James, Minn.; son, Larry Archibald of Hermantown, Minn.; daughter, Sherry Archibald of St. James, Minn.; mother, Betty Elsner of Virginia, Minn.; brothers David Elsner of Iron, Minn., and Kevin (Cherrie) Elsner of Virginia, Minn.; sisters, Shirley Billiel of Iron and Roseann (Mohsen) Rastegarpour of San Diego. She had five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

