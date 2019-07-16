Delores E. “Dee” Tynjala, age 88, of Fridley, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Helia Hietala, her husband George “Louie” Tynjala, and siblings Gloria Maki (Ronald) and Russell.
Dee will be deeply missed by her sister Lois Berdice: children, Paul (Mary Almly), Judy Murphy (Dennis), Jeff (Patti Korpi), Dave, Eric and Jon; grandchildren, Casey Mattson (Chris), Ryan and Jenna Murphy, Josh (Kristen), Bryan, Nick, and Emily Tynjala, Ethan, Megan and Devin Anderson, and Molly and Catherine Tynjala; plus 3 great grandchildren.
Dee graduated from UMD with a degree in education and taught first grade for many years in the Duluth Public School System. After retiring, Dee moved from Duluth to New Brighton, MN to be closer to, and care for, her grandchildren.
Dee will be remembered for her love of family and friends, kindness to all she met, her endless optimism, and, of course, “sisu”.
A reception honoring Dee will be held on Saturday, July 20th, from 3:00-5:00 pm at Jax Cafe, 1928 University Avenue NE, Minneapolis. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at 11:00 am at Elim Lutheran Church, 6101 Cody St., Duluth, MN, after which Dee will be placed to rest at the Markham Cemetery in Colvin, MN. Memorials can be directed to the Arthritis Foundation.
