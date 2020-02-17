Dennis Christianson Sr., 85, of Palo, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
He was born in Maddock, N.D., to Edwin and Viola Christianson. He attended Maddock Public School, and later attended Agricultural Training School in 1949. He worked on the Garrison Dam from 1952 to 1954. On Sept. 3, 1954, he came to Aurora and worked for Foley until 1957. He then worked for Erie/LTV until he retired in 1996.
Dennis loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He would always run into someone he knew wherever he went. In his younger years, he enjoyed dancing (especially polka dancing), bowling, playing pool, working on his hobby farm and gardening. He was a hard worker and would do anything to help someone. He was a kind, giving, and happy man.
In April of 1957, he married Lowella Konu, and together they had five children, Dennis, Devin, Lorena, and Darrin. He was preceded in death by his former wife.
On April of 2013, he married Nina Pulver. He loved spending time with her and her family. They enjoyed their worship time together and just sitting and talking.
He will be missed by all. He was such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, uncle, brother, great uncle, and neighbor. “He will be forever in our hearts.”
o
A service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.