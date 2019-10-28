Derek Allan Elj, 38yrs passed away of natural causes on Sat Oct 19,2019 at his home in Virginia, MN.
He was born at the Central Mesabi Medical Center Hibbing, MN May 29, 1981 to his parents Ardelle (Alto) Elj and the late Gary Elj. He is survived by his mother Ardelle Elj of Virginia, Sister Sherry Gibson of Maple Grove, MN, two very loved nieces Kailey Gibson and Avery Gibson and Parental Grandmother Alice Elj of Nashwauk, MN. Numerous cousins, friends and relatives.
Derek, after high, school attended college. He completed the EMT course at Mesabi Range Community College, attended National American University in Rapid City, SD, Arizona State University AZ, and TUI University California. He received academic honors while completing his Bachelor’s Degree and Masters classes. Derek enjoyed to travel, learn about other countries, people and their culture. Derek had a giving heart. His most recent trip was to Nepal where he worked in an Orphanage. He also enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, music, technology, animals and watching the Twins and Vikings. He loved his family and friends. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Derek was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Elj, father Gary Elj, Maternal Grandparents Elvi and Allan Alto of Cherry, Uncle Arthur Alto, Godparents Alice and Leo Quirk and Paternal Grandfather Harold Elj.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Police Dept, K-9 Teddy and Range Funeral Home. A loving thank you to Bob and Lois Edblom for their support during our great loss. A heartfelt thank you to our loving friends and family for being there for us during this difficult time. We are thankful for each of you whether it was a text, phone call or spending time with us.
Funeral Services will be held this Saturday Nov 2nd at 11am, visitation at 10am at United in Christ Lutheran Church Eveleth, MN. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
