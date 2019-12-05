Dixie L. Dingman, 80, of Eveleth died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 14, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Albert and Lila (Hanson) Conklin. She grew up in Gonvik and graduated from Breckenridge in 1958. In 1959, Dixie married Robert A. Dingman in Minneapolis and moved to Eveleth in 1965 where she lived her life. She was a stay at home mom until 1975 when she started working at Norwest Bank/Wells Fargo where she retired in 1999.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Pat) O’Toole and Jennifer Gobats both of Eveleth, Beth (Dave Hall) Dingman of Bailey, CO; grandson, Jeff Gobats of Forest Lake and her best dog ever, Sparky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Lila; sisters, Elaine Carter, Janice Riley Wilcox and a granddaughter, Caytlyn.
o
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home Chapel in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial at a later date will take place in Eveleth Cemetery. www.cron-sheehy.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.