Domenica Hanka, 96, of Embarrass, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home with her daughter and grandsons at her side.
She was born on April 7, 1924 in Fossano, Italy to Matteo and Maria (Grosso) Carena. She was born on Sunday and named Domenica, which means Sunday in Italian.
During the war she walked to work at the button factory, and would have to watch for snipers. She met Walter, who was in the Army. When he returned to Minnesota he started saving for a ticket with which she sailed on a ship with other war brides to the United States.
They were married on July 12, 1947.
Domenica was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik and its Women’s Council. She was a homemaker and loved gardening, baking, making homemade noodles and knitting socks and mittens for her family, which she learned from her mother shen she was four. She and Walter traveled to Italy many times.
Survivors include daughter Anna of Embarrass and grandsons Joseph, James and Christopher Adamiak; son David of Aurora, and granddaughter Tara Hanka and grandson David Jr.; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; and sister-in-law Adele Buono of Saugerties, NY; and many nieces, nephews and relatives in Italy.
Domenica was preceded in death by her husband Walter; son Richard; son-in-law Joseph and daughter-in-law Ginnie Hanka.
o
A memorial mass will be held at a later date with burial in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.