Don C. Johnson of Eagle Bend, formerly of Hoyt Lakes, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at A Daughter’s Love in Staples, MN.

Don was employed as a mechanic for Erie Mining Company for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia (Jo); daughters, Kimberly and Rhonda; stepson-in-law, Dennis Lucas; and siblings, Evelyn, Laurell, Helen, Clint, Violet, Vang, Maxine, Everett “Sonny”, and Carroll “Dinky”.

Surviving Don are his wife, Marcy (Motl); children, Randy (Diane), Scott (Carol), and Donna (Dennis) Ahlin; grandchildren, Rhonda, Mason, Sheila, Whitney, and Ben; step-children, Ron Motl, Randy (Anna) Motl, Sheila (Tom) Pena, Julie (Gary) Cassida, and Nancy Lucas; 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The memorial service for Don C. Johnson of Eagle Bend, formerly of Hoyt Lakes will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Eagle Bend, with Pastor Del Moen presiding. (The family has chosen to not have a visitation before the service.) Burial will be held at a later date in Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery, Hoyt Lakes. Arrangements by the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)

