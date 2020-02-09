Don H. Lampi age 83, a lifetime resident of Iron, MN passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mt. Iron, MN under Fairview Hospice care.
Don Lampi was born December 1, 1936 to Arvid and Laila (Bispala) Lampi in Hibbing, MN. He was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church. Don graduated from Cherry High School in 1955.
Don began his working career at Jack and Don’s Service station in Hibbing. He then went to work with his brothers at Lampi’s Body Shop and salvage yard at the family homestead in Cherry. Don’s next career move was to Modern Auto Glass in Hibbing and from there to opening Lampi’s Auto Glass in Cherry. Don’s final job was working for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. Don loved to share stories about his job experiences.
Don was a member of the Shifters Car Club of Hibbing. He joined because of his love of antique and classic cars, the Buick Riviera among his favorites. Don was gifted mechanically and took pride in making sure cars looked as good as they ran. He was proud of his property and happy to share how he added on to the house, planted trees, and took special pride in his workshop where he spent countless hours. He was proud of his son, Mike, and grandsons, Colton and Zac, who followed in his footsteps in the mechanical field. Don enjoyed traveling and in his later years he enjoyed a trip to Alaska. A highlight of his hunting adventures was shooting a moose. The rack is proudly displayed in his home.
The family would like to thank Diamond Willow, Fairview Hospice and Fairview Greenview Memory facility for the care provided to our loved one.
Don is survived by children: Michael (Debbie Carter), Darlene Lampi, Mark Lampi, Denise Danielson; former spouse: Mardel Lampi; brothers Richard and Raymond (Rolene) Lampi; grandchildren: Lindsey Lampi (Bryan Roe), Colton Lampi (Maty Erie), Zac Danielson, Nicolas Freiberg, Daniel Freiberg, Savannah Bonghi; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Laila Lampi, brother Kenneth Lampi, infant sister Arlene, sister-in-law Susan Lampi, daughter-in-law Jan Lampi.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the 1 pm Celebration of Life Service Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Faith United Lutheran Church, 8964 Highway 37, Iron, MN, 55751. Christina Kadelbach, Vicar, will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Faith United Lutheran Church Youth Programs, animal shelters, or the donor’s choice. Family services are provided by Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
