Donald “DJ” E. Vanloo, 45, of Chisholm passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born on November 9, 1974 in Little Falls, MN to Donald and Paula (Fraley) Vanloo and grew up in Chisholm, graduating from the Chisholm High School in 1993. Don married Jennifer Hill on October 1, 1994 in Chisholm.

Don attended Eveleth Vo-Tech for 4 years and worked as a carpenter for many years; and 12 years as a maintenance mechanic at Hibbing Taconite. His hobbies included spending time with family and friends; 4-wheeling, horseback riding, cutting hay and firearms.

Survivors include his wife Jennifer of Chisholm; three children, Cory, Eric and Nina; his parents, Donald and Paula Vanloo; sister, Paula (Jeffrey) Sisco; his mother-in-law Lenore Hill and father-in-law William Hill and his wife Mary Leinon; brother-in-law William Hill and step-brothers and step-sisters; and nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Balkan Community Center, with a 3:30 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Gale Reitan officiating. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

