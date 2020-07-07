The family of Donald “Emmett” Anderson, who passed at home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, would like to announce that a Celebration of Emmett’s Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Gilbert VFW, 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741.

A Family Tribute Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with dinner and refreshments to follow.

To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.

