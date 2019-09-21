Donald Henry Kaler was born June 29, 1952 in Staples, MN to Joseph and Bertha (Wegter) Kaler. He lived in the Staples/Motley area for five years before moving with his family to Hoyt Lakes MN. Most of his childhood years were spent in Hoyt Lakes, and he graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School in 1970.
Don attended Mesabi State College from 1970 to 1972, then transferred to Mankato State University where he graduated with a business education degree in 1974. After teaching Distributive Education for several years, Don returned to school and earned a Master’s of Science Degree in Special Education at the College of St. Thomas. He acquired additional license credentials from St. Cloud State University.
Don’s teaching career started in Zumbrota MN and he also taught at various times in public schools and vocational technical colleges in Pine City, Buffalo, and Faribault before teaching special education in the Minneapolis Public Schools. After retiring from the Minneapolis Public Schools in 2014 he drove charter bus for Schmitty and Sons out of Lakeville, MN.
Don Married Irene Heitola in 1972 and resided primarily in Chisago Lakes area, and had two children, Justin and Charity. Don and Irene divorced in 1997. In 2001, Don married Karen Kundert Peterson and resided in Savage, MN for 19 years. He enjoyed spending leisure time at the cabin in Longville, and the hunting camp in Cromwell with friends and family.
Survivors include his wife—Karen Kaler, Savage, MN, son—Justin (Debra) Kaler, West St. Paul, daughter—Charity Kaler, Fort Collins, CO, stepsons, Mathew (Kim) Peterson, Farmington, MN and Andrew Peterson, Mesa, AZ, Grandchildren: Ileana, Sayre, Kayla, Jack, Jodi, and Amy, Sisters: Barbara (Roland) Klevgard, East Bethel, MN, and Beth Kaler, Apple Valley, MN. Brothers: Joseph (Joan) Kaler, Black Forest, CO and Dan (Caryl) Kaler, Burnsville, MN, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with friends too numerous to count.
His parents, Joseph and Bertha Kaler, preceded him in death.
Donald (Don) H Kaler, 67, of Savage MN passed away September 18, 2019 at N.C. Little Hospice, Edina, MN. The arrangements for Don’s Celebration of Life are: Monday, September 23, Visitation from 5-7:30 pm. Tuesday September 24, Visitation from 1-2 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service 2 pm. Washburn-McReavy Chapel, 2300 West Old Shakopee Rd in Bloomington.
