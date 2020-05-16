Donald “Don” LeRoy Bellerud, 80, of Gilbert died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
Don was born on July 17, 1939 to Leo and Helen (Veum) Bellerud in Grafton, ND. He grew up and attended Grafton High School, graduating from the Class of 1957. Don enlisted in the US Air Force, dedicating four years of service. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work driving truck with his brother. Don married Dolly Ofstad, on May 20, 1972.
He furthered his education at the Mesabi State Junior College in Virginia where he earned his AA degree. Don was employed by US Steel until his retirement after 30 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked at the Giants Ridge Golf Course, drove bus for AEOA and plowed snow for many years. Don was the Mayor of Gilbert from 2007-2012. Being an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, Don served as trustee, extra-ordinary minister and usher. He was a past Grand Knight and Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus during his 40-year membership. He was a member of the Gilbert American Legion and the Virginia Elks. Don enjoyed golfing and fishing and took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family.
Survivors include his dear wife and best friend of 48 years, Dolly; children: Daniel (Lucy) Bellerud of De Pere, WI, Debbie (Earl) Krajsa of St. Michael and Vickey (Keith) Black; grandchildren including: Franceska, Jacob, and Nicole Bellerud and Faith and Joseph Krajsa; four siblings: Darryl (Pat) Bellerud of Winlock, WA, Mary Ann (Marvin) Monsebroten of Henderson, NV, Jackie (Dick) Olson of Bismarck, ND, and Paul (Marina) Bellerud of Montgomery, TX; a sister-in-law, Marie Bellerud of Fargo, ND; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three siblings: Richard Bellerud, Lynette Duvall and Clarice Thompson; and his parents.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. A community visitation will be held at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert on Tuesday, May 19th, from 10:00 am. to 2:00 pm. Social distancing of six feet and no more than 10 guests at a time will be permitted during the visitation time. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw.
