It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Sheldon Anderson, known to family and friends as “Emmett”, announces his passing after a long battle with cancer on April 5th at the age of 81.
Don was born to Alvin and Eleanor Anderson in Duluth, MN on May 2, 1938. He graduated from Duluth Central High in 1956. He later married his beloved wife Margie on April 25, 1959. Don worked in Duluth at Malton Electric until he moved his family to Eveleth, MN where he had a long career as a Superintendent with Ulland Brothers Road Construction. He lived a simple life, which included his love of traveling, hunting, fishing, reading the newspaper, and playing a good game of golf. He also enjoyed his yard, feeding the birds, and sharing in all of the wonderful meals his beloved wife made for him. Don had a sense of humor and liked to “clown around” which is what gave him his nickname, Emmett the Clown. He was a devoted husband and father with a beautiful giving heart who was loved by many and will be immeasurably missed.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, his sons Donald (Pam) Anderson, Duane (Dianne) Anderson, and daughter Kim (Scott) McNulty, three grandsons, three great- grandchildren and brother Dennis (Linda) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald (Elaine) Anderson.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzod.com.
