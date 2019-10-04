Donna J. Werdick, 78, of Biwabik, formerly of Eden Prairie died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on January 3, 1941 to Lyle and Helen (Bielke) Welander in Minneapolis. Donna was united in marriage to Donald Werdick on September 10, 1977. Donna was an author (J. D. Wellander), an entrepreneur and business owner along with her husband; Superieure Cane Processing, Inc and Chamber Ensemble of Minnesota Inc Publishing. She was also a retired loan closer for First Federal of Minneapolis. Donna enjoyed gourmet cooking, oil and watercolor painting, and writing.
Survivors include her husband, Don C. Werdick; children: Rick Zierden, Terri Zierden, Ron (Barb) Zierden, Jeff (Kristin) Werdick, Stacy (Greg) Matias; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Darlene Troiano and Sharon (Bob) Kremer; a brother-in-law: Dave (Patti) Werdick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Welander; mother, Helen Stearns, and step-father, Willis Stearns.
o
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik with Fr. Peter Lambert celebrating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Monday with recitation of the rosary at 5:45 p.m. at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.