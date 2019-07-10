Donna Marie Littler passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Mary’s Hospital on July 8, 2019.
Donna was born on January 17, 1931, in Bemidji, MN to Fred and Stella Church. Donna attended Carr Lake School along with her sister and seven brothers. As a teenager, Donna worked at Woolworths. When she was 19 years old, Donna met the love of her life, Floyd Littler at the local roller rink.
Donna and Floyd married on May 10, 1952. When Floyd went into the service, Donna joined him in Boston where they lived before moving back to Minnesota two years later.
In 1955, Donna and Floyd moved to Babbitt where they raised their three children. Donna was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and an active member of the Woodland Presbyterian Church serving as chairperson on various committees. Donna had a passion for bowling and once her children were grown, she bowled on four different leagues each week. The highlight of her bowling “career” was when she got her high game of 268 and high series of 641. Donna was proud to hold onto those record scores for nearly twenty years.
But most of all, Donna was dedicated to the family that she loved and that loved her in return. She will be remembered with fondness for her baking skills, especially her famous buns.
Donna was a wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and a friend to so many, she will be missed by all who knew her. Donna was a special lady!
Donna is survived by her husband of 67 years, Floyd; her son, Karl (Kathy) Littler; daughter, Diane (Orrin) Johannessohn; her 11 grandchildren, Kate VanVickle, Andy (Michelle) Littler, Mariah (Antonio) Templos, Jacob Littler, Wesley (Eason) Johannessohn, Matthew (Rebekah) Littler, Arthur Johannessohn, Kayla (Matt) Djonne, James (April) Longmore Johannessohn, Melina (Andy) Johannesson, Stacie (Josh) Littler; her 19 great grandchildren, Taylor Littler, Madisyn Littler, Caleb Littler, Hanna Littler, Ronan Littler, Denisse Templos, Leo Templos, Sofia Templos, Amelia Templos, Liliana Templos, Isaiah Littler, Ella Littler, Joshua Littler, Elijah Littler, Jessa Littler, Nora Littler, Ellie Littler, Lilah Djonne, and Noah Djonne as well as her extended family and many friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her son, Keith Littler; her granddaughter, Jessica Littler; her parents; her sister, Margaret; her brothers, Orris, Orville, Elmer “LaVerne”, Darrell, Dean, Dwayne and Jerry.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at 4-6 pm at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Babbitt on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 am with visitation at 10 am. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
