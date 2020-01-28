Donna Veann Rautiola, 85, of Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born on January 8, 1935 in Cook, Minnesota to Oliver and Fannie Huseby. Donna grew up near Beatty Township and graduated from the Cook High School.
Donna was united in marriage to Richard “Jack” Rautiola in July of 1954, and they had 2 children. Kelvin in 1958 and Ann in 1969.
Jack’s work took them from Duluth to New York and setting roots in Wayzata, Minnesota from 1969 to 1987. They then retired to spend summers at their cabin near Pequot Lakes and then Lake Vermilion.
Donna performed general ledger accounting at medical clinics in Hibbing and Virginia, and then IBM Corporation in Duluth. Her favorite job was working for a CPA in Minneapolis doing public accounting for small businesses.
Donna was an avid painter and her landscape pictures warm the homes of her family. She was known for fabulous cooking, making special dishes upon request, so frequently she became known as “Donna’s Diner”. Her many talents also included crocheting, playing the piano and lively conversations about politics
She is survived by her son Kelvin Rautiola, daughter Ann (Nathan) Plunkett; grandson Ethan (Sandra) Plunkett, granddaughter Kimberlyn (Mike Thell) Plunkett, great-grandchildren Morgan and Norman Plunkett, brother Michael (Gloria) Huseby and sister Kirsten Huseby as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She dearly cherished all of time she got to spend with her grandchildren. She had a generous heart and passionately loved her family.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents Oliver and Fannie; and 2 brothers Jeffrey and Jerome.
A Celebration of Donna’s life will be held at the family cabin in the spring. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
