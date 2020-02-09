Doris J. Eisenhart, 88, of Ely, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.
Doris was born July 16, 1931 in Ely, Minnesota to John and Mary (Ylinen) Lammi. She married the her late husband Art Murphy after graduating from Ely Memorial High School. Doris worked as a secretary at Vermilion Community College.
In 19** she and her late husband Ray Kenney were married. They enjoyed summers at the cabin on Fall Lake in Ely and a winter home in Sun City, AZ. In 1994 Doris married Warren H. Eisenhart. They resided in Arizona until Warren passed away in 2019. Doris enjoyed golf, travel, time with family, and her rescue dog Bingo.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Albert, Bob and Ray.
She is survived by her sister Darlene “Dolly” Lammi of Minneapolis; her two sons, Michael John Murphy of San Francisco, California and Robert Kelly (JoEllyn) Murphy of Ely, Minnesota; Jose “Ron” Estrada of San Francisco; step children Frederic (Margy) Eisenhart of New York, and Mardi (Phillip) Swatek of Maui; grandchildren Kevin, Steven and Nicholas Murphy, and Selina and Jet Swatek and Kate Eisenhart; Sister-in-law Pat (Ray) Lammi, and several nieces and nephews.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
