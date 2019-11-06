Doris M. Tamte, 92, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia with her family by her side.
She was born on January 11, 1927 in Virginia to Walfred and Lillian (Matala) Haryn and had been a life- long Virginia resident. She was united in marriage to Richard Tamte in Virginia, Minnesota and had seven children.
Doris had a very strong faith and was a beloved member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia. She worked for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce proudly representing the city of Virginia. She then stayed home to raise her seven children and later returned to work as the Director of Records for the Virginia Police Department for over 20 years. We are thankful for the love and friendship she experienced from staff, residents, and her many visitors while residing at the Edgewood Vista for the last four years.
Doris found the greatest joy when surrounded by her loving family and friends. Her faith was strong and she inspired many by the way she lived her life and treated everyone she met. Although she was known for her beauty, her true beauty resided inside her. To know her was to love her.
Survivors include five children, Jackie (Jerry) Vandervort, Becky (Dan) Peterson, Terry Tamte, Mary (Tom) Wildes and Debbie (Mike) Thibault; eleven grandchildren, Christina Salo, Matthew Vandervort, Marc Peterson, Brooke Fisher, Bryan Peterson, Kendra Tamte, Richie Tamte, David Wildes, Eric Wildes, Tess Thibault and Tyler Thibault; twelve great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Tamte; two sons, David and Rick, and a granddaughter, Kelly Tamte. We can only imagine the joyous reunion that is taking place.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Eric Roth officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia and will continue for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
