Doris Winneferd Setterlund, age 96, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, MN. Doris was born on May 14, 1923 in Hibbing, MN.
She grew up on a little farm in Superior, WI, with her parents and sister, Millie, where they raised Chow dogs. This was the beginning of Doris’s love of animals. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1941. Doris worked at the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company in Duluth, which is now known as 3M and modeled for the Oreck’s Department Store in Duluth.
Doris married John Setterlund in 1945. In 1958, they were blessed with one child, Cheryl. They made their home on the Whiteface River in Meadowlands. Doris was a homemaker, a member of the First Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid, and the Krall Matha Peterson Post #3044 Ladies Auxiliary. She also worked at the Bio Restaurant for several years.
Doris loved being with her family which, of course, always included a dog or two. They spent lots of time at their shack on Hart Lake.
She loved all of the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren, Adam and Megan, and they loved to be with her.
After John passed away, she stayed in Meadowlands for a few more years before moving to Virginia. She really missed her friends and home in the country, but quickly adjusted to apartment life. She made many new friends at the Laurentian Manor, where she lived, and at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Virginia where she became a member and attended weekly with her good friend, Ellen.
Doris walked the mile long path around Baileys Lake everyday as weather allowed so she could give all the dogs treats that she met on the way.
In 2017, she moved to Edgewood Vista where she met many new and old friends.
Doris will always be remembered as a strong, compassionate, loving and very sweet person. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was everything to her.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Cheryl, granddaughter Megan (Todd) Julin, great-grandchildren Olivia Sharp, and Adam and Cole Julin, and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend very special thanks to the Edgewood Vista staff for loving and caring for Doris and to the Essentia Health Hospice Team for their care and support in her final days.
The memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home, 516 1st St. So., Virginia, MN. A Gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Kelsey.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
