Dorothy Eleanor Nelimark Bruno, age 100 years and 5 months, of Birchwood, WI, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She was born August 20, 1919, at the Nelimark Homestead. If you were fortunate to know Dorothy, you can attest to her compassionate generosity, ambition, independence and delightful sense of humor. Now that she’s reunited with her husband, siblings and family, heaven will be filled with love and laughter.
Dorothy devoted her life to caring for her husband, daughters, family, and friends. After graduating from high school in Embarrass, she owned and operated a hamburger shop and the bus depot in Tower, practiced nursing at the Soudan Hospital, served as a butcher at Olson’s Store during WWII, and worked at Grand View Resort on Lake Vermilion. After moving back to Embarrass, Dorothy served as PTA president, Hope Lutheran Church council member, Altar Guild chair and Sunday School superintendent, and on the local elections’ board. She was also a member of the women’s club and volunteered with the Girl Scouts. Dorothy never learned to ride a bicycle, was deathly afraid of snakes, and made the best cardamom biscuit this side of Finland.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Vern Voss of Bemidji, MN, Dianne and Tom Barkley of Birchwood, WI, Kristina and Ron Hocevar of Eveleth, MN, and Judith and Bill DeCamp of Auburn, CA; grandchildren Daniel and Mary Voss, David and Jennifer Voss, Lisa and Tim Robinson, William Barkley and Cindy Rohr, Douglas and Alison Voss, Michael Tomonovich, and Thomas Barkley and Jill Kyzer, as well as nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Rosmyn Bruno, daughter Mary Elizabeth, parents Erick and Kristina Nelimark, grandchildren Amy Michelle and Peter Tomonovich, four sisters and six brothers.
A celebration of her life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass on Feb. 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held an hour before service. Luncheon to follow at the Embarrass Town Hall. She will be buried with her husband in the Embarrass Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home, Spooner, WI. Online condolences may be left for Dorothy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
