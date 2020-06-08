Graveside service for Dorothy Kinnunen, 85, of Aurora will be 1pm Wednesday June 10 2020 in the Embarrass Cemetery with Pastor Donald Stauty officiating.

Arrangements by Ziemer Moeglein Shatava Funeral Home, Aurora.

