Dorothy R. Ranta, 90 of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Dorothy Ruth Ranta was born April 1, 1929 in Cherry, MN to Leonard and Vera (Steckman) Hendrickson. She attended Eveleth Schools. On January 29, 1949, she was united in marriage to Bert Ranta. Dorothy started out as a homemaker, raising 4 daughters, before working for St. Louis County as a home health aide. She retired from the county after 13 years.
Dorothy was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Ladies of Kaleva, and a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Bert. They wintered in AZ for 13 years and took trips to Finland and Hawaii. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Pines for their excellent care and compassion.
She is survived by: daughters, Judy (Earl) Koste, Cindy (Clayton) Okstad, Debra (Duane) Takanen, and Beth (Steve) Gornik; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Thelma Heikkila and Nancy Kivilahti; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bert.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Pastor John Dietz will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
