Renee Predovich, 89, formerly of Eveleth, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Edgewood-Virginia, MN following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Renee was born on April 28, 1931 in Hinkley, MN, daughter of Leonard and Ella (Larsen) Steen. Renee was united in marriage to Nick Predovich on July 28, 1956. Renee was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker where she developed a passion for cooking and baking. Later in life, she became active in the Eveleth Women’s Auxiliary, the Eveleth Senior Citizens Club, the Red Hat Society and the Eveleth Chapter of TOPS. Renee was also very active in volunteering in her community and her favorite volunteer activity was reading to the children at Franklin Elementary School in Eveleth. Renee was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Apostolic Faith Church. Nothing was more important to Renee than her faith and her family.
Renee is survived by her son, Rick (Susan) Predovich of Eveleth; daughter, Rhonda (Rich) Dillon of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren Heather (Tim) Cremers, Lindsey (Brian) Christenson, Kristen (Ben) Monson, Derrik (Kelsey) Dillon, and Brianna Dillon; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Christenson, Ryan Christenson, Grace Monson; her sister LaVonne Zempel, and many nieces and nephews.
Renee was preceded in death by her husband Nick, sister Melba Reuer, brother Warren Steen, and sister Sharryn Borowsky.
The family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood-Virginia for the wonderful care she received while living in the community for the last six years.
The family will be holding a graveside gathering at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
