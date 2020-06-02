Douglas A. Nelson

Douglas A. Nelson, age 66 of Cloquet, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1953 in Virginia, MN to Arthur and Helia (Autio) Nelson. Doug graduated from Cotton High School and was united in marriage to Sharyl Konstenius in 1987. He retired as a lab technician from Specialty Minerals after 28 years. Doug enjoyed bowling and bowled on leagues at Skyline Lanes, Country Lanes North, and the Incline Station in Duluth. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and coached baseball.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharyl Nelson; and siblings, Betty, Russell, Rose, and Phyllis. He is survived by his son, Michael (Alaina) Konstenius; grandchildren, Paul and Jonathan Konstenius; brother, Duane (Linda) Nelson; and sister, Eleanor Spehar.

A Celebration of Life for Doug will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. To leave an online condolence, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.

