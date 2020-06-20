Douglas Clark Thiel, 63, of Virginia, MN passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Doug was born in Webster, South Dakota on November 26, 1956 to Earl and Ardith Thiel. At the age of 2, their family moved from Waubay, South Dakota to Hutter, Minnesota. Doug was the eighth of ten children. He attended Horace Mann Elementary School in McKinley, Minnesota. Doug attended Gilbert High School.
Doug began dating Cynthia Klaras in 9thgrade. They were married in 1976 and resided in Tower, MN and later moved to Embarrass, MN. They spent 29 years together. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Joshua. As a family they spent many years enjoying time together fishing and camping. Doug and Cynthia also opened their home to many foster children during this time.
At the age of 18, Doug began his career at Erie Mining Company in Aurora. Upon the closing of Erie Mining Company, Doug began his, “Fishing Made Easy,” guide service. He was a fishing guide at Life O’Riley Resort on Lake Vermilion for many years. In addition to being a guide, he would spend winters logging.
Doug was hired during the early days of Potlatch in Cook, Minnesota. He started out sweeping the floors and worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor. Following his time at Potlatch, he was a Security Guard at Fortune Bay, and employed at Conveyor Belt Services in Virginia.
Doug spent time with his sons, fishing, camping, and hunting. He shared the love of the outdoors with his sons, creating many wonderful memories together. Doug will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Doug is preceeded in death by his parents, Earl and Ardith Thiel, brothers Earl Thiel Jr. (Bobo), Richard (Dicky) Thiel, and his sister-in-law, Cindy Thiel.
Doug is survived by his sons, Douglas (Allison) Thiel of Cook; Joshua (Ashley) Thiel of Eveleth,; his beloved grandchildren, Cole, Avery, Evalyn, Jonathon, Camielle, and Brielle; siblings Barbara (Eldon) Etter, Zim; Marilyn Dimberio, Virginia; Nancy Domiano, Gilbert; Pam (Steve) Biondich, Makinen; Roger Thiel, Hutter; Darlys (Jon) Jacobson, Cook; and Shelly Thiel, Duluth.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10am -12:30pm Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Graveside service will be a 1 p.m. in the Gilbert Cemetery.
