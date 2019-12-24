Douglas D. Aho, 79, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Douglas Delwin Aho was born October 29, 1940 in Florenton, MN to William and Ina (Koski) Aho. He graduated from Virginia High School in1959. On December 9, 1961, he was united in marriage to Aileen Alto. Doug had worked as a sheet metal journeyman and also as a highway tech for MNDot. He was on various boards, including, the Pike Sandy Fire Dept. for 30 years, the Sandy Township Board for 42 years, the Range Cooperatives, Inc. Board for 42 years and Gideons. He and Aileen traveled the U.S.
Doug enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed his beef cattle.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and his family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterveiw Woods in Eveleth for the wonderful care Doug received. You all became our family. We are grateful for your love and kindness. God bless you all!
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Aileen of Virginia; children, Warren Aho of Cherry, Deanna Leppala of Embarrass, and Keri (Tony) Kaml of Pengilly; son-in-law, Brian Leppala of rural Virginia; granddaughter, Amanda (Erik) Johnson of Morris; grandson, Cody Leppala of rural Virginia; brother, David Aho of rural Virginia; nephews, Roy Aho of Florida and Ken Aho of Biwabik; niece, Kim Aho of Grass Valley, CA; numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Eino and Evelyn Alto; brother-in-law, Alvin Alto; brothers, William John (Dale) Aho and Duane Aho.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Range Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Rev. Richard Lohry will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
