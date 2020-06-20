Douglas James Egan, age 76, died June 15, 2020 in Monticello, MN after a courageous battle with cancer.
Doug was born Aug. 28 , 1943 in Sawyer, WI, where his parents were working building military ships during WWII.
The family moved back to Virginia, MN in 1950 and Doug attended school in West Virginia where the Mt. Iron School District had an elementary school
Doug graduated from Mt. Iron High School, Mt. Iron, MN in 1961 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he became an electronics technician.
After his discharge, Doug was employed by several legacy computer manufacturers in Minnesota.
Doug married Claudell Ulicsni. They had four children, James, Anthony, Loraine and Shawn.
They divorced. Doug married Patricia Kay Reimer.
Doug was the second son of Raymond Franklin and Margaret Loretta (Hannan) Egan. Their home was busy with Doug and his siblings, Thomas, Joseph, Christopher (Kit), Mary and Kerry.
Doug and Trish moved back to the Iron Range and ran their Kinetico soft-water franchise until they retired.
Doug was preceded in death by his first wife, Claudell, two children, Anthony and Loraine, two brothers, Joseph and Kerry and his parents.
