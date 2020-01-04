Duane Richard Krueth, 74, of Lakeland, was born August 28, 1945 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Fredrick and Adella (Mueller) Krueth. He married Joey Johnson on November 26, 1966 in Duluth. They moved to the Iron Range in 1969 where Duane worked for LTV Steel Mining Company.

Survivors include his wife, Joey; son, Alan (Mandi) Krueth of Virginia; grandchildren: Alina, Ellie and Kayla; brother, Steven (Marie) Krueth of Duluth; daughter-in-law, Corissa (Mark) Lindell of Cook; sister-in-law, Lois Krueth of Duluth; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian and a brother, Dennis.

Visitation for Duane will be 5-7pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Duane died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

