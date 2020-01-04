Duane Richard Krueth, 74, of Lakeland, was born August 28, 1945 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Fredrick and Adella (Mueller) Krueth. He married Joey Johnson on November 26, 1966 in Duluth. They moved to the Iron Range in 1969 where Duane worked for LTV Steel Mining Company.
Survivors include his wife, Joey; son, Alan (Mandi) Krueth of Virginia; grandchildren: Alina, Ellie and Kayla; brother, Steven (Marie) Krueth of Duluth; daughter-in-law, Corissa (Mark) Lindell of Cook; sister-in-law, Lois Krueth of Duluth; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian and a brother, Dennis.
o
Visitation for Duane will be 5-7pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Duane died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.