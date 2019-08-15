Duane Ruben Otto Plagemann, 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him Monday, August 12, 2019 at Miller-Dwan Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1934 in Mankato, MN to Ruben and Evelyn Plagemann.

He enjoyed running and working in his greenhouses in Aurora, MN, along with his family. Later in life they moved to Duluth and started gift shop on the North Shore Drive, which he ran with his wife Louise and their daughter Deb. They recently moved to Grand Rapids to be by their family. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and working on his lawn and gardens.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Nevala Plagemann which was a great loss to Duane and his family; and his parents.

Duane is survived by his wife of 66 years, Louise (Nevala) Plagemann; son, Greg Plagemann of Bovey, MN; grandchildren, Mandi Davis, Alisha Wicklund, Christopher Plagemann, Johnathan Plagemann, Megan Plagemann; great-granddaughter, Aftyn Davis.

Memorial Service: 2:00 pm. Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a gathering of friends one hour prior to the service at Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services. See online family guestbook at www.andrews-libbeyfh.com. Arrangements by Andrews-Libbey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 520 N.E. 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, 218-326-4000.

