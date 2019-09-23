Earl Ahlstrand of Ely passed away at his home September 20,2019 surrounded by family. Survived by his wife Georgann (Sterner) Ahlstrand, five daughters, Roxanne (Ron Perttula, Brenda (Gary) Pieper of Pinopolis, South Carolina, Shelly Bach, La-Rae Olson, Lisa (Barry) Burton of Hibbing. Two sisters Dorthy (Eugene) Maki and Betty Mather(Tony) Erner. One brother Bill (Lillian Ahlstrand). Nine Grandchildren,, and 7 Great grandchildren. Earl was born in Ely to Herman, and Gertrude(Bird) Ahlstrand. Proceeded in death by his parents, one brother HermanJr. And two grandchildren Amber Pasanen, and Austin Driggers.
Kerntz funeral home in Ely on Saturday September 28th, at 1pm.
