Edith “Dee Dee” Lillian Meehan, 88, of Gilbert, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Carefree Assisted Living in Virginia, Minnesota surrounded by family.

She was born April 12, 1931 in Sparta Location to Peter and Ellen (Peterson) Homola. Dee Dee was a 1949 graduate of Gilbert High School and later worked for Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory in Gilbert. On March 8, 1954 she married John Meehan at Patrick Air Force Base in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

She cherished many of the friendships that developed while traveling around the world with her husband who served 20 years in the US Airforce.

They returned to Gilbert in 1970 where she was a homemaker and raised her family. Dee Dee was an active member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Duluth. She was an avid reader, enjoyed visiting and socializing, swimming and baking for family. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family and camping trips they shared together.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, John; sons: Larry (Anna) of Eveleth and Mark of Gilbert; Granddaughters: Brooke (Kyle) Ross of Hoyt Lakes, Michele Meehan of Eveleth and Samantha (Jaron) Maki of West Eveleth; great grandchildren: Emma Sullivan and Eleanor Ross; sister, Verna Ranta of Duluth; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ellen; sons: Michael and Darin; brothers: William, Fremont, Harold and Marvin.

o

Funeral service for Edith will be 11am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 3730 Martin Road, Duluth with Tom Gulbranson and Daryl Bruckelmyer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Meehan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries