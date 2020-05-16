Edith Eidelbes, 89, of Tower, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Carefree Living in Virginia, MN.
Edith was born March 21, 1931 in Erie Township Minnesota to Oscar and Esther Stenvik. She lived on the family farm until her marriage to Robert Eidelbes in 1948. They moved to Tower in 1953 and resided there until her recent move to Carefree Living.
Edith was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. She was active in choir, the Lutheran Church Women’s Group and Homecraft Club. Sewing, baking, quilting, gardening and following her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s activities were special interests of hers.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert J. Eidelbes, grandsons Aaron Kotzian and Robb Eidelbes, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her children Rod Eidelbes (Mary) of Grand Rapids, MN, Nancy Kotzian (Tim) of Tower, MN, Debra Cathcart (Charles) of Lakeville, MN and Lyle Eidelbes (Tiina) of Grand Rapids, MN, 2 sisters, Elsie Dahl and Doris Mosher (Ben) of Tower, MN, sister-in-law Lorraine Stenvik of Goodridge, MN, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
