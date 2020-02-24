Edith Sophia Hujanen, 91, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth, MN.
She was born on June 6, 1928 to Leonard and Edith (Karhu) Kivela in Kotka, Finland. She grew up and attended school in Finland, and immigrated to America in 1951 where she acquired her US citizenship on February 17, 1955. She married Gilbert Hujanen in Tower, MN on February 6, 1954. They lived in Tower until moving to Virginia in 1995.
Edith was very gifted in her sewing ability. She made wedding dresses, worked at the Virginia Shirt Factory, and did clothing alterations for many years. She loved to knit, sew, garden and travel.
Survivors include her children; daughter, Betty (Stan) Hunecke, and son Leonard (Vicki) Hujanen; four grandchildren, Kyle Hunecke, Ryan (Ashley) Hunecke, Lisa Hunecke and Erin (Derek) Stratton; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Caden.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, parents and a brother.
Respecting her wishes, a celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vermilion Lake Township Hall, Saturday, February 29, 2020.
o
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 7900 W. 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439 or to the charity of your choice are preferred. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.