Edith Sophia Hujanen, 91, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth, MN.

She was born on June 6, 1928 to Leonard and Edith (Karhu) Kivela in Kotka, Finland. She grew up and attended school in Finland, and immigrated to America in 1951 where she acquired her US citizenship on February 17, 1955. She married Gilbert Hujanen in Tower, MN on February 6, 1954. They lived in Tower until moving to Virginia in 1995.

Edith was very gifted in her sewing ability. She made wedding dresses, worked at the Virginia Shirt Factory, and did clothing alterations for many years. She loved to knit, sew, garden and travel.

Survivors include her children; daughter, Betty (Stan) Hunecke, and son Leonard (Vicki) Hujanen; four grandchildren, Kyle Hunecke, Ryan (Ashley) Hunecke, Lisa Hunecke and Erin (Derek) Stratton; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Caden.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, parents and a brother.

Respecting her wishes, a celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vermilion Lake Township Hall, Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 7900 W. 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439 or to the charity of your choice are preferred. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

