Edna H. Niskanen, 90, a long-time resident of South Grove in Mt. Iron, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She had been a resident of St. Michael’s Health & Rehabilitation Center in Virginia, Minnesota (now Waterview Pines) since September of 2018.
She was born May 30, 1929, in Streeter, ND, to Jacob and Katherina (Stroh) Ackerman. She married Norman W. Niskanen May 17, 1950, in Jamestown, ND. They had four children and moved many times for work before settling in Mt. Iron in 1965. Norm continued to travel for work and Edna did some travel with him after all the kids graduated. In retirement, the couple liked to go fishing as much as possible. They also became big hockey fans following Matt on pro teams.
Edna was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes for her children and herself, including sewing bridesmaids dresses for two weddings, many cheerleader outfits, and alterations. She also sewed numerous quilts and sheet blankets, crocheted over 30 afghans and embroidered over 600 dishtowels, making sure all family members had what they wanted.
“Grandma Niskanen” also did a lot of canning and made great bread dough meat and potato pasties, and no holiday was complete without her homemade buns.
Edna was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Mt. Iron.
Edna is survived by daughters Sandy (Rick) Buffetta and Fern (Rocky) Sutich, both of Mt. Iron, Carol (Chuck) Roskoski of Grand Rapids and son Chuck (Linda) Niskanen of Mt. Iron; grandchildren Brian (Kari) Buffetta, Jeff (Lauren) Buffetta, Jaclyn (Chris) Rahnasto, Allison (Ali) Shah, Kyle (Candi) Roskoski, Jessica (Jason) Felosi, and Matt (Katie) Niskanen; 14 great-grandchildren; Joe and Mya Buffetta, Mazie and Dax Buffetta, Brinley and Evan Rahnasto, Jacob and Noah Shah, Andrea and Ty Roskoski, Bodie and Alayna Felosi and Charlie and Allie Niskanen; two brothers, Elmer (Dena) of Hutchinson, MN, and Reuben of Gackle, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband Norman, parents, brothers Walter, Edwin and Hubert Ackerman, sisters Helen Fischer, Rose Fischer, Emma Hins, Lydia Reich, Frieda Wittmeir and one sibling infant.
o
Private family services will be held and burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.